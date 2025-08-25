She Feels Like She’s Behind In Life Being A Single Woman In New York, But Then She Realized She’s Already Living The Dream

As a 35-year-old single woman living alone in New York, TikToker Taylor Hamm (@whoistaylorhamm) sometimes feels like she’s really behind because she’s just not where she thought she would be at this point in her life. By now, she thought she would be married and have multiple kids in a big house.

But then, she remembered that she just had the best weekend in New York. She went to the theater, grabbed cocktails with her friends, went to Pilates, got her nails done, and took a nice walk through Central Park.

“I realized I might not be living the dream I had, but I am living the dream…This was an incredible weekend. Why was I ever sad? This is amazing!” said Taylor.

So, maybe there’s no white picket fence or a minivan filled with toddlers anywhere in sight, but who says that’s the only version of a dream life?

Taylor’s weekend was fantastic, restorative, and luxurious. It was the kind of weekend that most people wished they could have, especially those with kids.

It turns out that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Sometimes, it’s just a different kind of beautiful.

Several TikTok users in the comments section who were of a similar age remarked on how amazing it is to be young and free.

Those who were already married told her to enjoy her life because it won’t always be so vibrant and fabulous if she ever got married and had kids.

“I ate pancakes in bed this weekend at 11 a.m. while I watched a movie, and I took a moment to remind myself how much I will miss this special time one day. It is living the dream,” commented one user.

“I’m a single mid-thirties girl, too, and I always think about how there are women in those big houses with the kids and husband who’d give anything for the freedom I have! I love being single!” exclaimed another.

“As a 33-year-old married woman in New York, I beg you to please enjoy this time. You will miss it one day,” added someone else.

