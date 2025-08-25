Her Dad Was A Secret Service Agent, And She’s Sharing All The Safety Tips He Taught Her And Her Sister

AntonioDiaz - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Most kids grew up learning to look both ways before crossing the street and never to open the door to strangers.

But Ashley Hicks (@ashleyy4236) and her sister are the daughters of a former Secret Service agent, so they grew up knowing a whole other set of rules. Now, they’re on TikTok sharing all the safety tips he taught them over the years.

First off, they shared the things they would never do, which include sitting with their back to the door in a restaurant or public space and letting someone pick up an item sold on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist at their home. Instead, they would meet the stranger at a fire station or a police station.

As the daughters of a former Secret Service agent, they also would never live somewhere without some sort of security system.

They recommend installing a security system in your home, but if you can’t afford one, you can buy security signs and window stickers online to make it look like you have one.

Then, Ashley and her sister listed the things they would absolutely do for their own safety. For example, when they were living alone, they would always place a pair of men’s shoes outside the door to create the illusion that a man lived there.

In addition, they stay aware of their surroundings, particularly when walking to their car. Put your phone down, get in quickly, and lock the doors right away, especially if it’s nighttime.

Finally, sleep with your bedroom door closed and locked. Keep some kind of weapon next to you in case an intruder manages to break in.

The weapon could be a baseball bat or a hockey stick with a sock on the end, or a can of wasp spray. In the comments section, many TikTok users added on to the sisters’ list of safety tips.

“One I saw was putting a motion detector inside the house rather than outside, so if you get home and the lights are on, you know someone is inside,” commented one user.

“When you live alone, always say ‘Bye’ as though there is someone inside. When arriving home, always say ‘I’m home’ as though someone is inside,” shared another.

“Anytime I drop someone off at their house, especially at night, I will never pull away until they are safely inside. Same if I’m dropping someone off at their car, I won’t pull away until their car is running and they’re driving away!” wrote a third.

