She’s Sharing The Quirky And Colorful Outfit She Buried A 94-Year-Old Woman In

When it comes to planning a funeral, picking out your outfit seems like probably one of the least important points to discuss.

But clearly, it was absolutely necessary for one 94-year-old woman. Her family made sure she was laid to rest in style.

Eileen Hollis (@hollisfuneralhome) is a funeral director, and she’s on TikTok showing off what this 94-year-old woman wanted to wear for the occasion of her death.

Her outfit is anything but ordinary! First of all, she’s being buried in a bright yellow sweatshirt printed with the words, “Good vibes.”

The sweatshirt was to be paired with comfy, wide-legged pants, a floppy sun hat, sunglasses, and pink fuzzy slippers. It’s the first time that Eileen will be burying someone in a sun hat.

The lady will also be buried with her purse, Pua the pig from Moana, and a bottle of sparkling red wine. She will be laid to rest in an icy blue casket, and Eileen will repaint her long natural nails the color purple.

Many TikTok users loved the fashionable farewell and took the opportunity to share the quirky ways their loved ones had gone out in style.

“We put my grandma’s credit card in her casket. She was so excited to get it after her divorce because women weren’t allowed to get one without their husbands’ consent until 1974!” exclaimed one user.

“When my aunt died, she was cremated instead of buried, but instead of buying an urn, she’s in her Louis Vuitton bag in my mom’s living room, and that’s very on brand for her,” commented another.

“My uncle was buried with all the ingredients to make pasta, homemade sauce, and a Frank Sinatra record. Something about the whimsy of that made it a lot less difficult,” added a third.

It just goes to show that saying goodbye does not have to be all about tears, black veils, and solemn hymns.

Sometimes, the best way to honor a life is to equip them with their favorite things so they won’t go on to the afterlife empty-handed. It can be refreshing to see death presented with personality and a little humor.

