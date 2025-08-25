She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Ordered An Appetizer For Them To Split, Texted The Whole Time, Then Shoved His Tongue Down Her Throat

Zamrznuti tonovi - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

When TikToker Keilani (@keilani.olivia) was 19 years old, she matched with a 24-year-old guy on a dating app. He was very dedicated to his job and wanted to take her out to dinner. So, he planned a date, and all she had to do was show up.

He greeted her with a hug and thanked her for not being a catfish because he had been catfished before on first dates.

Something about this rubbed her the wrong way. Physical attraction is important in a relationship, but he was giving off the vibe that he just wanted her to be some kind of trophy girlfriend he could show off.

When they sat down at a table, she noticed that his phone was blowing up. She thought he would silence it and continue chatting with her, but he picked it up and kept staring at it.

Then, he began texting someone. Keilani tried to start a conversation with him, but he didn’t even look up or acknowledge her.

When the server came to their table, he told her they needed more time. Eventually, he put his phone down and apologized, explaining that there was an issue at work, and he had to respond.

The server came back, and he decided that they could split an appetizer because he wasn’t that hungry.

He hadn’t even consulted with Keilani about what kind of food she wanted. While they were waiting for the appetizer, they continued talking and getting to know each other.

However, she noticed that he kept glancing at his phone every few minutes. Finally, he picked it up and started texting again.

Zamrznuti tonovi – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Once the appetizer arrived, he pulled it closer to him and began wolfing down the chips and dip. He also talked with his mouth full, which disgusted her.

Then, he excused himself to the restroom. He was gone for about 10 to 15 minutes. He came back just as she was texting her best friend about how poorly the date was going.

He questioned her about who she was texting and what she was texting, even though he was the one who had been on his phone the entire date. For the rest of the date, he didn’t really check his phone again, but they clearly were not a good match.

After they left the restaurant, he walked her back to her car and proceeded to try to shove his tongue down her throat.

When she got home, he texted her that they should go out again because she was actually super hot, which caused her to block him immediately.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan