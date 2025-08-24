She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Ate Her Food Without Asking And Didn’t Order Anything Of His Own

Sharing is caring, but in this case, not so much. TikToker Kate (@kategoingondates) ordered food on a first date just to watch it vanish before her eyes.

So, she had been talking to this guy for a few days, and they made plans to meet up at a place downtown on Saturday.

When they arrived, they discovered that the place was closed for maintenance. They decided to walk around the area until they found something they liked.

They ended up walking into a bar/restaurant. Kate ordered a soda while her date ordered a beer. They both looked at the menu and remarked on how good the food seemed.

Kate was hungry, so she ordered some macaroni and cheese. However, her date chose not to order anything, which she thought was odd.

The server brought out her food with two sets of silverware. Her mac and cheese came with bits of bacon and chicken, along with a piece of pretzel bread that she was excited to try. She started digging in, and her date unwrapped his silverware and began eating her food, too!

Kate was super confused because she hadn’t offered to share with him. She stuck to her side of the plate and ate quickly so that she would actually be able to enjoy some of her food before he scarfed it all down. He also devoured her pretzel bread. She didn’t even get to have a single bite of it.

At one point, she got up to use the bathroom because she had drunk two sodas. When she came back, he told her that he thought she might’ve snuck out and ditched him.

It was getting late, and she had to work the next day, so she asked for the check. She told the server to split the bill, but when the check came, it was all together.

She handed the server her credit card, and it wasn’t until she was actually signing the check that her date realized he should offer to pay.

He awkwardly asked if she wanted some cash. Kate was already irritated because he had eaten her food without even asking and hadn’t ordered any food of his own. She definitely will not be going on a second date with him.

