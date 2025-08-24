His Parents Are Living Their Best Hot Grandparents’ Summer After Buying A Luxury Convertible

  |  
Aug 24, 2025
Audi S5 Convertible at the parking in front of desert and mountains
UnPinky - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Forget about taking naps, playing bingo, and eating dinner at four in the afternoon; one man’s parents are refusing to have a quiet retirement and are redefining their golden years with horsepower.

A TikTok creator who goes by the handle @pick_a_name_already went viral after revealing that his older parents decided they didn’t have enough vehicles to play with.

His mom is in her mid-70s, and his dad is 85 years old. They own four cars, but apparently, that was not enough for them.

They went to a car dealership in northern Virginia and purchased an Audi S5 Cabriolet with cash.

It was something that he never saw coming. When he asked his dad why they needed a luxury convertible at their age, his dad shrugged it off and told him it wasn’t a big deal.

It’s safe to say that his parents are living their “hot grandparents’ summer” to the fullest. He can also be grateful that his parents are in good enough health to be able to enjoy the car.

Most people think of retirement as a time to downsize and slow down, but these two are out here proving that you can still be fast and furious.

The internet couldn’t get enough. The comments section was full of admiration, and fellow TikTok users were quick to share how their own parents have been embracing their later years. It’s the kind of chaotic and wholesome energy we all hope to have at 85.

“Guess my parents buying a Rottweiler puppy and re-fencing the yard isn’t so bad,” wrote one user.

“My 74-year-old dad just bought an air hockey table and a PS5. The supercar is already in the garage,” commented another.

“My dad is 70 and collects classic cars. He just bought a ’32 hot rod and a ’71 Nova in cash. He has like 12 cars,” shared a third.

Whether it’s buying a convertible or adopting a puppy, these seniors are showing all of us youngsters that age is really just a number. So, if you’re picturing retirement as an endless game of cards and early bedtimes, I would advise you to think again. The bar has officially been raised!

@pick_a_name_already

On a positive note they’re in good enough health and mental status to enjoy the car. However I didn’t predict this for hot grandparent summer 2025. #audis5 #audis5cabriolet #fyp? #fyp #financialfreedom #retiredlife

? original sound – Pick_a_name_already
By Emily Chan
By Emily Chan

