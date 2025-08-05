She Got A Girl Kicked Out Of Their College’s Leadership Program For Bullying Her Friend Over Her Hijab

College is supposed to be a place where people can grow, learn, and figure out who they are. It’s not supposed to be a place where you have to defend your friend from a bully in the middle of lunch.

But that’s exactly what happened, and when the girl responsible tried to play it off as a harmless joke, she decided to make sure the truth didn’t get buried under her fake tears and performative apologies.

This 19-year-old girl attends a community college, and she has a good friend who goes there with her named Lina.

Lina is truly one of the kindest, most considerate humans she’s ever had the pleasure of meeting, and Lina wears a hijab.

“She’s never made a big deal about it, but it’s clear she deals with a lot of stares and passive-aggressive remarks from people who don’t understand or don’t want to,” she explained.

“A few weeks ago, we were sitting at a table outside during lunch when this girl, Brittany (also 19F), walked up. I’ve known Brittany in passing; she’s popular, always networking, and recently joined a local youth leadership initiative that’s kind of a feeder into politics and activism circles.”

“She suddenly turned to Lina and said, ‘I dare you to take that scarf off. You’d look so much better without it.’ She said it with this smug smile, like she thought she was being funny. Then she reached out and tried to tug at Lina’s hijab.”

She instantly placed herself between Lina and Brittany and said to Brittany that she had to walk away. Thankfully, Brittany listened, but the damage was done.

Lina was so upset, so she went with her to their campus administration to report Brittany. The office ended up calling Brittany in to discuss the incident, but Brittany launched into playing the victim.

Brittany dramatically sobbed and insisted she was joking with Lina. Brittany pointed out how if this were written down in her permanent record, it would ruin her ability to participate in the college’s leadership program.

Brittany was let off the hook with just a warning to watch herself (which she didn’t heed).

“Then, a few days later, she posted a Reel on Instagram saying, ‘POV: when you get called to the office for telling scarf-girl to relax,’ with laughing emojis and some “girlboss” audio playing over it,” she added.

Lina saw this post and was deeply embarrassed, but she was hesitant to do anything about it. Lina did tell her in private that she wanted her to send the leadership organization an email about Brittany’s behavior.

She took screenshots, sent the email, and blew up Brittany as a bully who mocked other girls on the internet.

The leadership program was appalled and promptly kicked Brittany out. Additional networks on campus were then told about what Brittany did to Lina.

“Since then, I’ve been getting bombarded by people in her circle DMs saying I ruined her future, calling me names, telling me to ‘learn to take a joke.’ Even my parents said I should’ve let it go and not inserted myself,” she continued.

“But Lina didn’t feel safe. And Brittany crossed a line. She wasn’t joking; she was testing how much cruelty she could get away with while hiding behind a smile.”

She’s left wondering if she was wrong to stand up for Lina and expose Brittany for not being a nice person.

What do you think?

