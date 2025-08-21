She Says Auditioning For American Idol Was One Of The Worst Experiences Of Her Life

TikTok - @jeannienotgia - pictured above is Jeannie

In 2012, TikToker Jeannie (@jeannienotgia) was encouraged to go on the singing competition show, American Idol, by a friend of hers who was a producer.

After some convincing from family and friends, she finally decided to do it. However, it turned out to be one of the worst experiences of her life.

She made it through the first audition and was brought in front of a few producers to sing. They decided they wanted her on the show.

They gave her a list of songs, and she had to go to Portland for her audition. At 23 years old, she flew from New York, where she lived, to Portland.

She had to sing in front of Jennifer Lopez, Randy Jackson, and Steven Tyler from Aerosmith. But she got super sick on the plane, and when she arrived, her voice was gone.

So, she went to the store and bought everything she possibly could to make her voice return. Luckily, her voice was healed by the time she had to audition.

Jeannie decided to sing a song called “I’m Going Down” that was covered by Mary J. Blige. The judges liked her song but wanted to hear more pop music from her.

A few months later, they started filming in Hollywood. For the first round, she sang a verse and chorus from the song “How am I Supposed to Live Without You.”

Then, the singers were put into a bunch of different groups, and they all lined up on the stage. They each had to come up and sing their verse and chorus.

At that point, Jeannie had already been awake for a very long time and was slightly sick. She ended up in a group with three guys who were super nice.

They all had very different voices. By the time they picked a song to do together, it was 111:30 p.m. They also had to come up with choreography.

After rehearsing all day, they were given some food that did not look appetizing at all. They only had sliced bread, deli meat, and chocolate chip cookies to eat. They were not provided with enough to drink, and Jeannie saw at least three people faint.

She finally went to sleep at 4 a.m. The next day, it was time to perform. Some of the other groups ahead of them forgot all the words to their songs.

When it was her group’s turn, the guys also forgot the words. Jeannie was the only one who remembered the words, so she passed the audition.

Overall, she was appalled by how the singers were treated like cattle, being herded on and off stage and barely getting anything to eat or drink.

In the end, Jeannie ended up getting eliminated because her background did not fit the storyline that the show’s producers were trying to create.

She was relieved that she didn’t have to go through any more of that. That season, the producers did not include her at all in the show.

