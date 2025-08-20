She Was Groomed Into Being A Teen Mom, And She Had To Get A Job To Support Her Child Since Her Baby Daddy Couldn’t Work

TikTok - @bmenicucci - pictured above is Beth

When TikToker Beth (@bmenicucci) was 15 years old, she was groomed into being a teen mom. She had her baby at 17 years old, and now, her oldest child is about to be 23.

So, she was shopping on Black Friday weekend with some of her friends, who were a little older than her. They were around 16 and 17, while she was still 15. She was a little jealous that they all had jobs and could buy whatever they wanted.

After they finished shopping, they went to a fast-food restaurant for lunch. Beth saw a hiring sign on the door and walked up to the counter to ask for an application.

While she was eating, she filled out the application and turned it in. The general manager offered to interview her on the spot since she was already there.

She got hired and started working there. After a couple of months, a guy walked in and started chatting with everyone. He used to work there.

He appeared to be about 18 or 19. The night before, Beth had gone camping with her friends and had an allergic reaction to some sunscreen, so her entire face was swollen.

He began chatting with her about her face, which really got the conversation rolling. Then, he asked if they could hang out later.

She told him when her shift ended and asked if he could pick her up. At 5 p.m., they walked out to his car. He invited her over to his place nearby.

When they arrived, she saw that one of his roommates was her manager. That evening, they hung out for about an hour. He brought her home afterward, and he would continue to visit. Over time, she got to know him a little better.

One day, he told her that he had feelings for her. He just needed to break up with his girlfriend first before they started officially dating.

Beth was taken aback but followed him to his apartment. His roommate explained that he had an on-and-off-again girlfriend and was not in a serious relationship. The girl left in tears and drove away in her car.

Now that they were dating, they somehow convinced their parents to let them visit each other’s families. She also learned that he was having issues with his citizenship status, so he wasn’t able to get a job. He became a fixture in her home, mostly playing video games and not doing much else with his life.

In August 2002, she turned 17 years old. One night, she wasn’t feeling well and thought she might have a kidney infection or kidney stones.

At around 3 a.m., she couldn’t take the pain anymore and decided to go to the emergency room. She let her mom know she was going to the hospital. There, they told Beth she needed to go to the labor and delivery unit.

She was 32 weeks pregnant and was about to give birth. She ended up delivering a baby girl, and she was immediately whisked away by a flight crew to another hospital for life-saving procedures since she was believed to be a pre-term baby.

Her mind was spinning in confusion. Finally, her boyfriend walked in and informed her that their daughter was four pounds.

She made him call her mom and tell her what had happened. She was released from the hospital before her baby. Her senior year was only two weeks away, and she didn’t have much time to figure stuff out.

When the baby was released from the hospital, she had to wear a heart monitor because there were times when she would stop breathing. At that point in her life, she started realizing that she barely knew him and all he did was tell her lies.

She found out that he was actually 22, about to turn 23, when she was 15. He also filled out the birth certificate with a different first name than the one he went by.

Beth continued going to high school while her boyfriend stayed at home with the baby. She had to get a job to support the baby since he couldn’t work.

His parents moved closer to help with his legal battle and pressured them to get married so he could stay in the United States.

The day after she turned 18, she got her own place, and things were moving in the direction of marriage. One day, her mom told her that she didn’t have to marry this guy just because they had a baby together.

Within the next year, he was deported from the United States back to the United Kingdom. After that, she only saw him one other time and has no idea what he’s doing now.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan