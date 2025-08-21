She Went For A Manicure And Ended Up Crying In Her Car Over How Sweet The Elderly Man Who Did Her Nails Was To Her

TikTok - @jessllamass - pictured above is Jess

Not all trips to the nail salon are created equal. Sometimes, you walk out with a fresh set and an extra strut in your step. Other times, you walk out in tears because your nail tech was just that wholesome.

One day in April, TikToker Jess (@jessllamass) went to get her nails done, and she didn’t expect her nail tech to be a kind, elderly man. Her appointment turned into the most heartwarming encounter.

So, the salon closed at 7 p.m., but he went out of his way to stay open late for her and booked her appointment for 6:45.

His hands were shaking the whole time he was doing her nails. The end result was cute green nails. He didn’t shape her nails, but the care and effort he put into the job meant far more than precision.

He kept offering to do her nails after hours whenever she needed. All she had to do was text him and let him know about a week in advance.

He was going to Vietnam in the middle of May and promised to text her the dates he was leaving, so she could make time to come in before his trip.

He was super sweet, and Jess felt really bad for showing up so late because the salon was empty. She plans to get her nails done by him again next time.

Jess found herself overwhelmed with emotion. After leaving the salon, she had to go cry in her car because of how kind the man was. The world could definitely use more people like him.

Many TikTok users praised Jess for her empathy in the comments section and were grateful that she treated him with kindness in return.

TikTok – @jessllamass – pictured above is Jess

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“As a daughter of Vietnamese parents who do nails, your empathy speaks volumes to me. Thank you for supporting this man; you have such a kind heart,” commented one user.

“Thanks for giving him business. My Vietnamese immigrant parents also worked late every day when they used to own a nail salon,” wrote another.

“This is so refreshing, coming from all the videos of people complaining about how much their nails cost. Thank you for helping boost their signal,” chimed in a third.

@jessllamass i in fact did not go thrift and will be going back to him in May ? original sound – jess?

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan