She Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Cheating On Her Because Of An Avocado

TikToker Cat (@cat_catz) found out her boyfriend of seven and a half years was cheating on her all because of an avocado on their counter. Yes, seriously, this was the sign that tipped her off to his infidelity.

They were together from the ages of 18 to 26 and lived together from 24 to 26. They started going through a weird roommate phase in November.

Something was off between them, but they weren’t really sure what. It was normal enough because lots of long-term couples have this experience after a while.

But then it got to the point where the phase was going on for too long, and nothing was changing. They both decided to go on a month-long break.

He moved into a friend’s apartment, which was in the same building. The friend was still paying for the apartment but was living out of state for work.

Cat only needed a week to figure out that she no longer wanted to be with a man-child, so she asked him to come over to talk about it. It was the most chill breakup ever. They hugged each other and settled on being friends.

The following week, she went to Atlanta for a girls’ trip. She asked him to move his stuff out during the four days she was gone.

He only had some clothes, shoes, and toiletries that he needed to move one floor up, so she thought four days was plenty of time to get it taken care of.

But when she returned, his stuff was still everywhere. She reached out to him, and he told her that he was busy with work, but he was actually at a bar with friends.

So, she threw all his stuff into trash bags, walked up a flight of stairs, and tossed the bags into their friend’s apartment.

When she entered the apartment, she saw a half-eaten avocado on the kitchen counter. She knew he hated avocados, so it was clear that he was already with someone new.

She saw his journal on the coffee table and opened it up. The latest entry was dated a few days after their breakup, and it was all about how he was in love with his coworker. She took a picture of the page and left.

Later, she found out that he had gone to this coworker for advice several times about their relationship. The coworker used that as in, and now, they were together.

Cat was told that they did not sleep together or physically cheat, but to her, falling in love with someone and going home to share a bed with your girlfriend of seven and a half years definitely counted as emotional cheating at the very least.

