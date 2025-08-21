Her Eerie Encounter With An AI Bot Got Even Creepier Days Later

TikTok - @momthevillain - pictured above is Candice

Sometimes, you have those moments that make you question whether we’re all just living in a simulation. One night, TikToker Candice (@momthevillain) answered the phone and discovered that an AI bot was on the other line. Her daughter filmed her having a conversation with the AI, who called herself Nicole.

Candice wanted to trick it and prove that it was AI. At one point, she asked Nicole to sing happy birthday to her. Nicole wished her a happy birthday instead.

Candice repeated that she wanted it to sing, so it started talking in a higher-pitched voice. Candice made fun of it, said goodnight, and hung up the phone.

She didn’t think much of it again until later. She went to Pennsylvania for the Northeastern Regional Baton Championships with her daughter.

They stopped to eat at a restaurant, and when they were done eating, her daughter went to use the restroom. She paid for their meals and sat down on a red bench to wait.

As she was sitting there, a family started making their way out. The family consisted of a mom, dad, grandma, and two little girls.

One of the girls was wearing a birthday crown. She was adorable and came up to Candice to tell her that it was her birthday.

Candice wished the girl a happy birthday, but the girl told her that she wanted her to sing it. Her name was Nicole, and she was turning five years old.

Candice started singing the happy birthday song and counted to her age. At that point, she wasn’t really thinking about the whole AI phone conversation.

Then, her daughter walked up and asked what that was all about. When Candice explained what had happened, her daughter’s eyes widened. She pointed out that Candice had made Nicole the AI sing happy birthday to her the other night.

Candice was totally freaked out. Suddenly, what felt like a silly game started to feel a whole lot creepier. Now, she doesn’t know if the encounter was just a glitch in the matrix, if AI is watching her every move, or if she’s just losing her mind.

