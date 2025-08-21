He Ran Himself Over With His Own Car Because Of A Parking Spot Feud

TikTok - @adam.salerno - pictured above is Adam

During junior year of college, TikToker Adam Salerno (@adam.salerno) lived with three roommates in an apartment complex. Residents had to park in a parking garage with a top level.

On the first weekend, he noticed a little spot on the top floor. Technically, it wasn’t a parking spot, but he decided to squeeze his car in there.

The space was tight, so a tow truck wouldn’t be able to tow his car. It became known as the secret spot. All his roommates and friends knew about it.

For the next five months, everything was great. He parked in that spot without any issue. But at the beginning of the spring semester, he had to go to the dealership to get his car fixed. His car was gone for a couple of days, and in that time, a white Honda had claimed his spot.

Adam watched a guy with long, luscious brown hair and a purse get out of the vehicle. They went back and forth for a few weeks.

If he wasn’t parked in the spot, Adam was there. If Adam were gone, his car was definitely parked there.

Finally, Adam decided to assert his dominance. He went across the street to a construction site and grabbed an orange cone.

Every time he left, he placed the cone in front of the secret spot to make it look like the construction workers were saying no one was allowed to park there.

It worked for about seven days until the guy finally caught on. One day, Adam walked to the store, and when he came back, the cone was on the hood of his car. This sent him over the edge. He could not believe the audacity of this man.

TikTok – @adam.salerno – pictured above is Adam

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

His friends had a cone in their apartment, so he borrowed it. Now, he had two cones blocking off the secret spot. Later, he saw the two cones moved behind his car.

One day, he pulled into the parking garage and saw the white Honda in his spot. So, he got out and put the two cones behind the vehicle.

Suddenly, his car started going in reverse. It was headed straight for a wall. He ran to try to catch his car. He decided to wedge his body between the car and the wall because he really didn’t want his car to have a dent.

He stuck out his whole leg to stop the car, but it just slammed into his leg and trapped him. Now, he was stuck and in a lot of pain.

His phone was inside the car, so he couldn’t call for help. Also, his car got dented and the taillight broke, so he sacrificed himself for nothing.

Then, he looked up and saw two guys talking, so he called out to them. They made their way over and helped him move his car.

At that point, Adam was mortified and determined that the white Honda had won the battle for the secret spot because he had made himself look like a fool multiple times.

A year later, he found the guy with the white Honda on social media and messaged him. Adam enjoyed how intense their competition was and was impressed by his retaliation.

He also informed the guy that he had hit himself with his own car while trying to sabotage him. The guy was shocked that Adam went to such great lengths during their feud. Fortunately, Adam’s leg was fine, and he saved the broken taillight for the memories.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan