She Was A Nanny For A Rich, Toxic Mom Who Once Yelled At Her For Giving Her Son Too Many Chocolate Covered Almonds

In January 2024, TikToker Ellie Gates (@ellie_gates) was contacted by a family she had been babysitting for during the previous year. The family was very well-off and lived in Smyrna, Georgia. Their house was worth at least $10 million.

So, the parents were going on a trip to Belize and wanted her to stay with their three children, aged ten, eight, and four, for three days. Ellie accepted the job offer, but it never ended up happening.

The day before the trip, the parents decided not to go because the mother had a mental breakdown. At the time, Ellie was working at a coffee shop and had taken three days off work for this.

The father offered to pay her $500, and she accepted the money. She was originally supposed to make $800. About a day later, the dad called her again and asked her to work for them full-time.

She told them that the only way she would accept was if they paid her with a W-2, and she got full benefits for her work. They agreed, and a week later, she started working for them as a full-time nanny and housekeeper.

Ellie didn’t know it at the time, but the mom actually hated her. When she came into work, the mom was incredibly rude to her and openly told Ellie that she hated her under the guise of bonding with her.

She worked for them for a year and three months. Every day, the house was a disaster. There was so much work to do, what with all the cleaning, managing the house, and driving the kids to their activities. The mother couldn’t drive because she lost her license.

In the first six months she worked there, Ellie only ate lunch about three times. If she left a single thing undone, the mother would point it out to her the second she walked in the door the next day.

Ellie’s actual job title was executive assistant, and she was only being paid $23 an hour for full-time house manager and nanny duties. However, they would give her time off whenever she needed it, so that was one bright spot.

The family was also very health-conscious, so they were always trying new diets. One time, the four-year-old won an award for something at school and asked his mom for a treat. The mom told Ellie to give him some chocolate-covered almonds. Ellie poured him a small cup of almonds. There were only about five of them in there.

Still, the mom came running out of her room and berated Ellie for giving her son so many chocolate-covered almonds. And that was just one of many examples of her toxic behavior around Ellie.

