She’s Happy Her Husband Died And She’s Planning On Using Someone Else’s Eulogy

A few weeks ago, TikToker Kinsley’s (@kinsleyrae2323) husband passed away, and she’s actually extremely happy about his death.

She knows it sounds messed up, especially since he was the father of her children, but he was an abusive narcissist who treated her badly.

For instance, whenever he got mad at her, he would kick her out of the house, no matter what the weather was like. It could be pouring rain, hailing, or dangerously hot. He always did it with a huge smile on his face, so she knew that he took great pleasure in abusing her.

That’s why when she got the call that her husband had been in a terrible car accident and didn’t make it, she did not shed a single tear. She was overjoyed that she no longer had to deal with that man.

Soon after, her mother-in-law reached out to her and asked her to write a eulogy for her husband. However, she does not have a good word to say about him, so she decided to use someone else’s eulogy instead.

Kinsley is also debating whether or not to tell everyone the truth about her husband. She isn’t sure if her mother-in-law knew the truth about her son, although she did tell Kinsley not to say anything negative.

So, Kinsley is definitely leaning more toward the idea of revealing the ugly truth about her husband to his family. She just feels like everyone needs to know what he was really like.

In the comments section, some TikTok users suggested that she pass the responsibility of the eulogy to someone else. They also congratulated her on her newfound freedom.

“Let his blood family members deal with the eulogy. Tell them you are too distraught to speak,” commented one user.

“My first husband passed away in a car accident while I was pregnant, and my first thought was, ‘It’s finally over.’ I was sad; I did love him, but I was more relieved than anything,” shared another.

“Say no to the eulogy. Wives are not expected to speak or write them. Tell her she is the best person to write it. Let people know slowly in one-on-one conversations. Time is on your side. Congratulations,” wrote a third.

