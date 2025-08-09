He Told CPS The Truth When They Investigated His Parents, So Now They’re Furious With Him

Tetiana Soares - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Home is supposed to be the one place where you can breathe; your own bed, your own space, your own food in the fridge.

But for him, “home” has never felt like that. It’s been more like a revolving door for friends, relatives, and acquaintances his parents are helping out, no matter how much it costs him and his siblings.

He’s used to giving up his bedroom, eating last, and making himself invisible so everyone else can fit in. But when the overcrowding got so bad that even the basement wasn’t an option, he stayed with a friend… and one honest conversation about his living situation set off a chain reaction that his parents are furious about.

This 16-year-old guy is the oldest among his siblings, and he has a 13-year-old brother, a 12-year-old sister, and a 9-year-old sister.

His mom and dad go to great lengths to help everyone in need of assistance, and it comes at the expense of himself and his siblings.

Often, he’s the one expected to give up more than everyone else to accommodate whoever his parents are helping.

His parents will allow their friends to stay with them if their houses are getting renovations completed or if they’re between places, and he’s the one who has to give up his room for these people.

His siblings don’t usually have to stay in the living room, but sometimes, they do, depending on how many guests are in their house.

“Sometimes we could have like 10 extra people staying with us for weeks at a time. Especially if it’s summer or Christmas,” he explained.

Tetiana Soares – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

“Money gets tight because guests never have to contribute, and spaces are super tight because we’re all on top of each other.”

“My parents say that being the oldest and having my own room are the reasons I need to give up my room when my brother and sisters don’t. Occasionally, a cousin or two the same age as my brother will share his room with him, but they share the bed and it’s a really tight squeeze.”

Not that long ago, he grabbed a sleeping bag and moved into the basement so that he could have a bit of space to himself.

Currently, his dad’s brother, wife, and three kids are under their roof, along with his dad’s parents, so it’s cramped.

Additionally, his dad’s former stepdaughter and her family, and his mom’s friend, plus her family, joined them all, so it’s pretty hairy.

There was absolutely no space for him even in the basement, so he went to stay with a friend. While he was staying there, he let his friend’s parents know about his full house, and they turned around and called CPS.

His friend’s parents detailed to CPS that he hadn’t been able to sleep in his own bed for months on end, and also, he frequently goes without food since there are so many mouths to feed.

“CPS interviewed me, and I was honest about everything. I told them why I went into the basement full-time, about us eating last, and everything that was going on,” he added.

“CPS warned my parents that they needed to have better accommodations for the four of us. I think they have to work with CPS for a few months now on stuff, take some classes, and we need fewer people at the house.”

“My parents wanted to know why they knew certain things, and I told my parents I was honest with them. It pissed them off bad, and I told them they [screwed] me over all the time, so why should I care about the trouble they’re in?”

He’s left wondering if he was a jerk to tell CPS the truth. What do you think?

