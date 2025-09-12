An Antarctic Researcher Who Fell Into A Glacier Crevice Back In 1959 Was Just Found In Melting Ice

Jag_cz - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

On July 26, 1959, a British researcher named Dennis Bell fell into a crevice on an Antarctic glacier and was never seen again. At the time, Bell was just 25 years old.

He had been climbing the Ecology glacier on King George Island, one of the South Shetland Islands north of the Antarctic Peninsula. The rescue team wasn’t able to save him.

Now, 66 years later, Bell’s remains were recently found in melting ice. In January 2025, a Polish research team based in King George Island discovered bone fragments and more than 200 personal items on Ecology glacier as the ice has retreated. A DNA analysis confirmed that the remains belonged to Dennis Bell.

Over the course of five days in February, the Polish team conducted an extensive archaeological investigation. They recovered bone fragments, a Swedish knife, ski poles, radio equipment, and a watch with an engraved inscription.

The DNA samples were matched with Bell’s living siblings, David Bell and Valerie Kelly. Neither of them was expecting the discovery at all.

“When my sister Valerie and I were notified that our brother Dennis had been found after 66 years, we were shocked and amazed,” David Bell said.

The family was grateful for the research team’s efforts in bringing Bell home, as it had helped them receive closure to a decades-long mystery.

Dennis Bell was known by the nickname “Tink.” In 1958, he joined the Falkland Islands Dependencies Survey (FIDS) as a meteorologist after a career with the Royal Air Force.

Bell was stationed at a small British base in King George Island’s Admiralty Bay with only half a dozen men. On July 26, 1959, Bell and three other men set out to begin a survey on Ecology Glacier.

The snow was deep, and the dogs pulling their sleds soon started to show signs of fatigue. Bell walked ahead of the sleds to encourage the dogs to keep going, but he was not wearing skis. Suddenly, he vanished into the ice. He had fallen 100 feet deep into a hole in the ice that had been hidden by the deep snow.

One of the men called down into the hole and heard Bell answer. They sent a rope down, and after Bell tied it to his belt, they attached the rope to a dog sled in an attempt to lift him out.

But as Bell reached the top, the belt snapped, and he fell back down into the hole. After that, he stopped responding to his team’s calls.

They left markers at the site before the weather forced them back to base. When conditions improved, they returned to the site and determined that there was no way he had survived.

Bell’s remains were transported to the Falkland Islands on the research ship Sir David Attenborough. He will finally be laid to rest in the United Kingdom.