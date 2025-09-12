He Wants To Leave His Pregnant Wife Since She’s Jealous That Women Find Him Attractive Now That He Lost Weight

Syda Productions - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When you agree to marry someone, you’re committing to standing by them in both sickness and health. So, if your spouse decides to start working on their fitness, you’re supposed to support them, right?

Unfortunately, that’s not the same treatment this man has been receiving from his pregnant wife, Jen. And apparently, it’s because she’s jealous of all the new attention he’s been getting ever since losing weight.

For some background, they initially met in college during the fall of 2017, when he was a sophomore, and Jen was a freshman. At the time, he was an offensive tackle on his school’s football team, meaning he was “always a large guy.”

Jen, on the other hand, was tiny with an hourglass figure, so guys wouldn’t hesitate to “check her out on campus.”

Regardless of that, they began dating fast, and by the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he and Jen had moved in together. Then, she got pregnant, and back then, he weighed around 350 pounds.

“I had some pretty significant back and knee problems. I decided I needed to make a change because I wanted to be an active and involved father,” he recalled.

Initially, Jen had his back, too. He switched his diet and stopped enjoying fried food, sweets, and sodas. Plus, he started working out more, and before long, the extra weight was falling off.

He weighed 310 pounds when his son was born at the outset of 2021, and he and Jen tied the knot in 2021. Even after they got married, though, he was dedicated to continuing his fitness journey.

“I decided I wanted to keep losing weight. I was motivated, feeling great, and I wanted to get to about 200 to 210 pounds,” he detailed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

However, he noticed that his wife’s support was waning. He did everything he could to limit his time away from home by working out on his lunch breaks and doing cardio in his garage every morning. And for a while, aside from Jen’s thoughts about his diet and exercise regimen, everything seemed fine in their relationship.

In fact, he claims they were relishing their “little family life” with their firstborn, a son, before they realized they wanted to have a second child. Fast forward to now, and Jen is currently six months pregnant.

Yet, while that’s obviously exciting news, it’s become clear that his wife is even more disapproving of his fitness journey since getting pregnant.

“Jen has become very hostile towards my diet and workout routine. It has mostly consisted of digs and passive-aggressive remarks about my working out and about my body,” he revealed.

And just two months ago, when they were celebrating his wife’s birthday, something truly shocked him. That night, they got all dressed up to eat a nice dinner out, and the evening was going great until Jen went to use the restroom.

Once she returned to their table, her demeanor was visibly off. It turns out that she’d overheard other women talking about how “cute” he was, and it seemingly made her jealous.

Following this incident, Jen’s disapproval has significantly increased. And a month and a half ago, he hit his breaking point when she messed with his meal prepping.

Apparently, he has a fridge in their garage where he cooks and stores weeks’ worth of meals at a time. That way, he can just defrost and reheat them when it’s time to eat.

Well, after he made two weeks’ worth of meals, Jen actually went behind his back and threw them all out. This led him to tell his wife that he was “disgusted and done,” and now, he wants to leave her.

You’re probably wondering what Jen had to say for herself after this debacle. But, in his opinion, her explanation only made things worse.

“She is jealous because she used to get all this attention from other men, while I got no attention from other women,” he stated.

“And now, I get attention from other women, and she gets no attention from other men.”

He asked why his wife would even want to be looked at by other guys, and all she said was that it made her “feel good.” This led him to question how she’d feel if the only reason he began working out was to get attention from other girls.

Anyway, Jen had previously turned down the idea of couples therapy in the past. Yet, with their marriage on the rocks, she’s now open to the idea and keeps trying to be affectionate with him.

Nonetheless, he keeps shutting down all her advances and still wants to leave her. He’s just not sure if that’s justified or not.

Should spouses value each other’s health and happiness over everything else? Is it a red flag that Jen’s jealous of the attention instead of celebrating his accomplishments? What would you do in his shoes?

You can read the original post below.