She Discovered That Her Boyfriend Secretly Got Married A Month Ago To Another Woman, Even Though They’ve Been Together For Years

satyrenko - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

What would you do if you found out that your significant other had built a second life behind your back, but kept you close enough to believe you were still a part of the first?

Not too long ago, this woman was playing a game with her friend, and when they took a brief break from it, her friend brought up something that shattered her world as she knew it.

Her friend sent along a couple of photos to her, wanting to know if it was her boyfriend in them, but they weren’t just any photos!

“Lo and behold, I literally see my boyfriend of 2.5 years in a tuxedo with a girl in a wedding dress, as well as other pics where he is holding a baby and embracing her,” she explained.

“I nearly died. Our relationship was always pretty rocky, but I don’t think this justifies the cheating. He often took things I said personally and would say I caused all the arguments in the relationship. I always assumed that his often being upset at me was because he is neurodivergent.”

“We used to be neighbours and then did long distance for nearly a year. He called me all the time, for hours on end, and made jokes about how he wasn’t exactly looking for women because he is a homebody and likes nerdy stuff. He also said he’d never cheat and that if he needed to leave, he would.”

Overall, their relationship has been pretty hot and cold, and they would frequently break up for less than 24 hours, only to get back together.

What’s so mind-boggling to her is that her boyfriend literally had plenty of chances to walk away, and instead, he strung her along and got secretly married to another woman. Who does that?

Anyway, she wasted no time calling out her boyfriend, and all he could do was play dumb and ask her what on earth she was talking about.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She finally blurted out that she had photo evidence, and only then did her boyfriend cave and tell her the truth.

“He then admitted he had been seeing her since February, after a big argument of ours where he decided I wasn’t ‘trustworthy’ and decided to explore this girl his friend introduced him to,” she added.

“I wasn’t made aware he was meeting any girls or that he considered our relationship done. He got married to her last month and was still regularly calling me.”

Oh, and her boyfriend made it very clear how much he desired her, would tell her he missed her every single day, and was planning on having her move closer to where he lives…all while getting ready to walk down the aisle with someone else.

The best part about all of this is that her boyfriend tried to spin everything and make it her fault for being a no-good cheater.

Her boyfriend chastised her for not having been aware that he felt their relationship was on its way out, before insisting she’s the one to blame for treating him like trash, since the other girl treats him better.

“He also said his wife was aware of me and that the child is hers but not his. I am so destroyed, I thought I was in a safe relationship, and then I discover all the lies,” she continued.

“I always thought he was the ‘blunt and honest’ type, and then I find this out? It’s so messed up. We went over some of the financial implications of our breakup, and it was traumatising because he went from loving to really dry, like I never meant anything to him. The only apology I got was ‘I’m sorry, I could have handled things better.'”

I think this is one of the worst betrayals I’ve ever heard of. Her boyfriend lied boldly and repeatedly. He was never confused; what he did was cruel and calculated.

She doesn’t need closure from a man who chose to get married and still called her like nothing had changed; she needs distance. Permanently. Because anyone who can build two lives at once without blinking is dangerous, not just dishonest.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.