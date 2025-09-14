Casey Anthony Sued Her For $240,000, And Now That The Gag Order Is Lifted, She’s Spilling The Tea

Alekss - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

For the past six months, TikToker @justmomstrength has been tangled in a legal battle that most people would never expect. Casey Anthony filed a civil lawsuit against her for $240,000.

On August 1, the gag order surrounding the case was officially lifted, which meant the TikToker is finally able to share the details publicly—and she’s wasting no time.

Everything began after @justmomstrength posted a video about Casey Anthony that went viral. Casey’s attorneys argued that her video was the sole reason that a potential employer denied Casey a promising job opportunity.

They claimed that an employer was going to offer her a full-time position as a farm photographer. Her salary would’ve been $8,000 a month. But, apparently, they rescinded the offer after seeing the video.

Casey’s attorney fought to recover the potential employment damages. She had reportedly planned on staying at that job for years, maybe even decades, so they calculated what the losses would’ve been.

Her attorney also requested a gag order as part of their strategy. They didn’t want TikToker @justmomstrength to spread further content about the case on social media, as the ongoing notoriety made it difficult for Casey to live her life.

The judge granted the request and told her that she would not be allowed to make any videos about the case until the gag order was lifted.

A gag order restricts information from being made public. For months, she was legally silenced about the matter.

Now that the judge finally lifted the gag order, she is free to talk about Casey Anthony all she wants. She made it clear that she wouldn’t be holding back on her side of the story.

Casey Anthony has remained one of the most controversial figures in America since she was acquitted in 2011 for the death of her daughter, Caylee.

She was not found guilty of murder, but the public thinks otherwise. Her name sparks intense reactions to this day, with countless people convinced of her guilt.

This latest courtroom battle with Casey Anthony shows how the legacies of infamous individuals don’t just live on in documentaries. With the influence of social media, a whole new chapter can be sparked.