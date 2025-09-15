A Bride Called Her Rude For Eating Appetizers Before Taking Photos, But She Was Close To Passing Out

It’s crazy to me how normalized it’s become for brides to expect everyone around them to suffer in silence just so their wedding day remains perfect in their eyes.

A couple of weeks ago, this woman’s friend got married, and it went so poorly that she can’t quit thinking about what went down.

She was asked to be one of the bridesmaids, and the entire day was jam-packed, so there was no room in the schedule for errors. At 7 a.m. on the wedding day, hair and makeup started.

From there, they went right to put their dresses on, take photos, and participate in the ceremony. There was absolutely no time built in for them to eat a single thing.

When the ceremony was finished, she was feeling dizzy, since she had only had half of a granola bar to eat in the morning. As everyone was waiting around for the photographer to round up family members needed for photos, she ducked into the reception hall.

She saw that the catering staff had finished putting all of the appetizers out, so she made herself a little plate, thinking nobody would catch her. Also, she had to eat, as she was close to passing out and causing a scene.

“Well, the bride noticed. She pulled me aside later and told me it was so rude that I couldn’t wait until she and her husband did their entrance and had their first plate,” she explained.

“I was honestly stunned. I told her I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful, I just felt shaky from not eating all day. She basically said that being a bridesmaid meant ‘sacrificing’ for her big day and that I should’ve toughed it out like everyone else.”

“Here’s the thing, though, I wasn’t the only one hungry. Two of the groomsmen had snacks in their pockets and were eating discreetly. One of the older guests even fainted during the reception because she hadn’t eaten much. It wasn’t like I was being selfish; I just didn’t want to pass out in front of everyone.”

She had a valid concern, but the bride has been acting distant since the wedding. She does believe that the bride had expectations that didn’t align with reality, since it’s pretty inconsiderate to think your wedding party can go more than eight hours without eating.

I think the bride was beyond disrespectful! Expecting her bridesmaids to start doing their hair and makeup at 7 a.m. is wild, and the least she could have done was give them breakfast.

If you’re in the bridal party, you’re already going out of your way and investing your time and money into being there for the wedding, so the bride should have been more thoughtful.

Do you think she made a mistake in grabbing some food?

