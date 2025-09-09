Scientists Have Figured Out Why The Flu Is So Deadly For The Elderly

profile Emily Chan | Sep 9, 2025
Sep 9, 2025
We love to travel together. Happy senior
Kostiantyn - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

It’s almost flu season; that magical time of year when everyone suddenly becomes more aware of germs and you side-eye anyone who coughs.

For most folks, the flu is a temporary bug that comes with tissues, tea, hot soup, and snuggling up under a blanket to binge-watch comfort shows, but for older adults, it can be a whole lot more serious.

Older people are more likely to suffer severely from the flu, and scientists have figured out why that is. In a new study, experts discovered that older people produce much higher levels of apolipoprotein D (ApoD), a glycosylated protein involved in lipid metabolism and inflammation, than younger people.

As a result, older people’s ability to resist virus infection is reduced, so they tend to experience more serious consequences to their health, such as pneumonia, organ failure, and even death.

The research team determined that elevated ApoD production, combined with aging lungs, causes tissue damage during infection, decreasing the antiviral type 1 interferon response.

The team consisted of researchers from the China Agricultural University, the University of Nottingham, the Institute of Microbiology, the National Institute for Viral Disease Control and Prevention, and the University of Edinburgh.

“Aging is a leading risk factor in influenza-related deaths. Furthermore, the global population is aging at an unprecedented rate in human history, posing major issues for healthcare and the economy. So we need to find out why older patients often suffer more severely from influenza virus infection,” said Professor Kin-Chow Chang, a co-author of the study from the University of Nottingham.

For the new study, the team examined the relationship between age and increased severity of influenza virus infection, using aging mice and donor human tissue. They learned that ApoD weakens the immune system’s antiviral response to influenza virus infection.

The protein causes mitochondria to break down on a larger scale so that more of the virus is produced during infection. Mitochondria are the powerhouse of the cell, so they are essential for the cellular production of energy and for creating protective interferons.

We love to travel together. Happy senior couple bonding to each other and smiling while standing outdoors. Family. Love concept
Kostiantyn – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Overall, the findings indicate that with the help of therapeutic intervention tailored against ApoD, scientists can help dramatically lower flu-related deaths among the aging population.

So, while the flu might seem like just a seasonal bug for most people, it can actually be a battle for seniors because their bodies are less equipped to fight it.

Thanks to ongoing research, science is getting closer to developing better treatments.

“There is now an exciting opportunity to therapeutically ameliorate disease severity of the elderly from influenza virus infection by the inhibitory targeting of ApoD,” stated Professor Chang.

The details of the study were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

image5
By Emily Chan

Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in... More about Emily Chan

Prev Next

More About:

News
A Meteorite Older Than The Earth Itself Crashed Into A House This Summer

By Emily Chan

Aug 21, 2025
Skulls Show Why Some Dinosaurs Shredded Flesh While Others Crushed Bone

By Emily Chan

Aug 19, 2025
A Rare Black Moon Is Coming This Month, And Here’s How To Watch It

By Emily Chan

Aug 18, 2025
A Ship Went Down Off The Coast Of Tasmania And Was Lost For 50 Years

By Emily Chan

Aug 13, 2025
Trader Joe’s Milk Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears Are A $3.99 Snack Worth Stocking Up On

By Bre Avery Zacharski

Aug 11, 2025
Trader Joe’s New Tropical Dragon Fruit Drink Concentrate Is Basically A DIY Starbucks Refresher For $3.99

By Bre Avery Zacharski

Aug 8, 2025

Explore More

Elegant woman enjoying a glass of wine
Cute little baby girl 4-5 year old
Facebook - pictured above is Matthew
Waiter serving table for a young woman
charming blond boy 6 years old in
Handsome young man wearing white tshirt posing