His Wife Wants Him To Quit Speaking To Their Female Neighbor Over The Birthday Gift This Woman Got Their Son

It can sometimes be tough to tell when someone is really hitting on you versus just being friendly. But ever since this man’s childhood friend happened to move into his neighborhood, his wife has been convinced that she’s interested in more than a platonic friendship.

To paint the picture: he and his wife have been married for a decade, and they share a 10-year-old son. However, they gained a new neighbor a couple of years ago, who happened to be a close female friend of his back in middle school.

It was the first time he’d seen the woman in years, and from the start, his wife was supposedly “insecure” about her looks. Moreover, his wife said she picked up on their new neighbor’s “subtle behavior” toward him and claimed it was something only women really noticed.

“But with time, my wife got over it because she realized there was really nothing going on,” he recalled.

Anyway, his childhood friend-turned-neighbor has since been pretty warm and generous to his family. On various occasions, she’s even brought lunch and dinner to his house.

“I’ve never thought of her as anything more than a nice neighbor and an old friend I reconnected with,” he said.

Nonetheless, things took a strange turn on his son’s birthday recently. Their neighbor came over to gift his son a Percy Jackson book, which was a perfectly age-appropriate present. The only issue was what she wrote inside the cover.

“This book is all about brave heroes, just like your dad. You’re so lucky to have him,” the note read.

As you can probably imagine, his wife was livid after she saw the message. He, on the other hand, didn’t think it was that strange.

“To me, it just sounded like a nice compliment about a father-son bond,” he reasoned.

Regardless, his wife firmly believes that their neighbor crossed a line, and now, she actually wants to go no contact with the woman moving forward.

This has made him question whether she’s overreacting. Or, if he’s actually being clueless, and their neighbor’s note truly was inappropriate.

Is it odd that his neighbor made his son’s birthday gift about him? How would you feel in his wife’s shoes? Do you think the neighbor is just trying to be friendly or something more?

