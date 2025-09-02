She Dreamt An Influencer Tried To Steal Her Man

Nightmares don’t always involve ghosts, monsters, or falling into an endless pit—sometimes, they star your favorite influencer trying to steal your man.

TikToker Samantha (@miss_samantha_b) had a very chaotic and vivid dream that a popular influencer named Brooke tried to get her boyfriend to cheat on her. So, in the dream, they were out ziplining, and Brooke was there with a group of friends.

She wasted no time in inserting herself into their day. She came up to them and started chatting with them.

Then, she began flirting with Samantha’s boyfriend right in front of her. She kept asking personal questions about having kids and getting married.

She must’ve overheard where Samantha and her boyfriend were going to dinner because she showed up at the same restaurant.

To make matters worse, she sat at the table right next to them. She struck up a conversation with Samantha’s boyfriend again and even gave him her phone number.

The worst part was that he took her phone number and started texting her. At some point, he began to feel really guilty about it because he was in a relationship with Samantha, and the whole situation was making her unhappy. But by then, the damage was done.

Luckily, it was all just a dream. Samantha woke up with her relationship intact. She couldn’t help but laugh at how real it felt.

Several TikTok users could relate, and they described their own dramatic dreams in the comments section.

“My husband was laughing and flirting with these pretty girls at the gas station/deli and even let them buy his drink and food. Then, he snored loudly and woke me up,” commented one user.

“Weird, something similar happened to me. I was in high school and had a dream that I cheated on my girlfriend with her friend. Two weeks later, I broke up with my girlfriend and started dating her friend. 25 years later, we are still together with three kids,” shared another.

“Oh, I am fuming right now. I’ve been yelled at so many times because my dream self is a jerk, apparently. And I’m just there rubbing her feet while she is, angrily mind you, telling me all the awful things I do in her dreams,” chimed in someone else.

@miss_samantha_b

Apparently this one was removed ????? #influencer #relationship #relatable #cheater #cheating @Brooke Schofield

? original sound – Miss_Samantha_B

