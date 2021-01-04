Country Music Star Opens Up About Finding A Dead Body While Running On New Year’s Eve

Tyler Rich is a 34-year-old country music star living in Nashville. Over the holidays, he traveled to Massachusetts to spend time with his wife Sabina’s family.

While he was out on the East Coast, he decided to take a run on New Year’s Eve.

As Tyler was running through the beautiful Chicopee Memorial State Park, he happened across something horrific and heartbreaking.

Instagram; pictured above is Tyler, his wife, and their two dogs at Yosemite

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.