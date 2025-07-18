Her Husband Actually Forgot About His Emotional Affair, And She’s Hurt That He Could Bury Such A Betrayal Like That

  |  
Jul 18, 2025
Head shot portrait pretty blonde woman looking at camera, sits alone on sofa photoshooting, enjoy pleasant pastime weekend at home at own or rented apartment. Beautiful mature female profile picture
fizkes - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Forgiveness doesn’t mean forgetting—but apparently, for him, it did. She chose to stay. She did the hard work. Sat through therapy. Rebuilt trust.

Buried the betrayal deep enough that it didn’t rise up in everyday conversation. But when her husband called out another man for doing exactly what he once did to her, something cracked wide open.

Because how do you process a betrayal that he’s somehow able to forget, when it’s something you’ve had to carry the weight of since?

For the last thirty years, this 51-year-old woman has been married to her 53-year-old husband. Approximately two decades ago, her husband carried out an emotional affair after meeting a woman online.

She found out after this woman reached out to her after her husband tried to stop the emotional affair. But he did spend six months exchanging steamy messages with this other woman before attempting to call it off.

“We worked through it with couples counseling. I honestly haven’t thought about it much in years, and I haven’t brought it up outside of counseling ever,” she explained.

Not that long ago, their niece came to stay at their house after she uncovered her husband’s emotional affair with one of his coworkers.

Her husband was irate (and she still is too), but she was baffled when her husband insisted no decent man would put his wife through such a thing.

She blankly stared back at her husband when those words left his mouth. Her husband wanted to know why she was staring at him like that, and she told him that he had done that to her 20 years ago.

“He looked legitimately confused. He eventually put the pieces back together after arguing with me about it for 30 minutes. I mean, I know we are getting older, but he’s otherwise cognitively sharp,” she continued.

“Could he really have forgotten? It was the worst time of my life. The hardest thing I have done in my 51 years was choose to forgive him. I’m hurt, but it doesn’t seem fair to be hurt over something so long buried.”

What do you think?

Honestly, I believe that since her husband didn’t exactly have to face the music and suffer the consequences for his actions, it makes sense that such a betrayal slipped his mind.

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read



By Bre Avery Zacharski
