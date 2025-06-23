Her Sister Hates That She Let Their Stepdad Adopt Her

Eleven years ago, this 16-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister tragically lost their dad. Two years later, their mom met their stepdad.

As soon as their stepdad moved in with all of them, she began referring to him as her dad, but her sister only used his first name.

“After I started calling him Dad, she asked me a few times why I called him that when he wasn’t Dad, or she asked me why I hated our Dad,” she explained.

“Mom would intervene every time and talk to my sister, but I could see my sister found it weird. We have two younger siblings now.”

“Half to my sister and just siblings to me. That was something else that made her ask me questions, and that got Mom intervening.”

Two years ago, her mom and stepdad got married, and several months later, she asked her mom if it would be possible for her stepdad to legally adopt her.

Her mom thought it was super sweet of her and mentioned she should wait until Father’s Day to make the request.

When she did bring up adoption to her stepdad, he was elated. The paperwork took a couple of months to go through, and on her official adoption day, her sister went to work instead of celebrating with them. She even took her stepdad’s last name.

“And I found out later that she had asked to work that day without saying anything to us. Ever since I was adopted by our stepdad, she’s been weird about it,” she said.

“She’s more distant and less like my big sister. A few times, I even overheard her call me her half sister now, too.”

“She moved out in May, and Mom has talked to her a little, but she doesn’t talk to the rest of us. I sent her a text once, and she replied three days later, and it felt very cold.”

She is aware it can be tough to gauge someone’s mood through text messages, but when she reached out to her sister to see if she would be at their Grandpa’s birthday party, her sister said she didn’t know.

She attempted to call her sister on multiple occasions, but her sister ignored her. She’s convinced her sister hates her for allowing their stepdad to officially adopt her, and that breaks her heart.

She adores her sister, and it’s unfortunate to her that they view their stepdad differently. She was happy to welcome him into their family, and her sister never warmed up to it.

“Most days, I’m pretty sure she hates his guts and wishes him dead for coming into our lives after our biological dad died,” she continued.

“It makes me sad because nobody needed her to love him the way I did, but I don’t know if she even wants me to be her sister anymore.”

She’s wondering if it was wrong of her to let her stepdad adopt her, since it did wreck her relationship with her sister.

What do you think?

