Gia Giudice Turns 20: Read The Sweet Messages Her RHONJ Parents Shared For Her Birthday

Gia Giudice celebrated her 20th birthday yesterday! Her family was first made famous on the hit Bravo reality TV show Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Though Gia’s parents Joe and Teresa Giudice are no longer married (their divorce was finalized last year and Joe now lives in Italy) they each shared their own sweet messages on Instagram for her birthday.

Joe put together a video on social media for Gia, and wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful princess, GIA!”

“From my little girl who used to play with dolls, you have grown up to become a strong and independent woman, that I am proud of.”

“Your accomplishments make me smile and pride of you. I love you baby girl, more than words could ever describe.”

“Thank you for being you and for being so special. I want you to always know you are the best big sister, daughter, and friend to many. I thank you everyday for being an understanding and supporting daughter. You are not just my daughter, but my best friend too. it up it’s your day!”

Instagram; pictured above is a screenshot of Joe’s birthday tribute to Gia

