We’re Teaming Up With Renowned Photographer Michael Grecco To Bring You His Collection Of Celebrity Photos The Internet Has Never Seen Before

Chip Chick is partnering with world-renowned photographer, director, and author Michael Grecco to bring you his special collection of celebrity photos the internet has never seen before!

Michael is considered the “master of light” and he started snapping photos at just 12-years-old after he begged his parents for his very own camera.

Michael was enthralled with photography ever since he got the opportunity to use a camera while at a camp one summer.

His parents ended up gifted him a Mamiya/Sekor 35mm single-lens reflex camera, complete with different interchangeable lenses, and that was the beginning of it all.

Michael spent many of his waking hours taking photos, or admiring the ones in books he borrowed from his local library.

Michael’s passion for being behind the camera took him to Boston University’s School of Communications, where he majored in photography and filmmaking.

Michael Grecco; Michael is pictured above

