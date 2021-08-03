3 Things I Bet You Never Knew About Matthew McConaughey

Austin, Texas. Matthew McConaughey has to be one of everyone’s favorite on-screen heartthrobs.

You probably know him best for starring in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days alongside Kate Hudson, or perhaps you remember him for his most memorable line in his first big film Dazed and Confused.

“All right, all right, all right,” was what Matthew famously said in Dazed and Confused, which came out in 1993.

There are plenty of interesting things you probably don’t know about Matthew though, so read on to find out 3 more about him that I bet you never knew!

He Battled Some Pretty Bad Acne Back In High School, But It All Worked Out In The End

Like many teens, Matthew battled some pretty bad acne back in the day, but the good news is it all worked out for him by the end of high school.

He went on to win the title of “Most Handsome Student” so things turned out alright before he went to college!

Speaking Of College, He Thought He Wanted To Be A Lawyer

Sign up for Chip Chick’s celebrity newsletter and get Michael’s incredible photos delivered straight to your inbox.