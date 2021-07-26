Here’s The Story Behind How Will Smith Met Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are one of my favorite couples in Hollywood, and one of the reasons why I like them so much is due to their refreshing honesty about one another and their relationship.

Will and Jada got married back in 1997, and they have 2 children; Jayden and Willow. Although Will and Jada did have a small period of separation, they never let that get them down.

In fact, it only made them come back stronger together in their marriage.

Ever wonder what the story is behind how Will ended up meeting Jada in the first place? Read on to find out!

On an episode of Red Table Talk, Jada got Will to sit down with her to dish details on their relationship.

She mentioned that at first, she met Will when she was just 19-years-old. She was on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

She auditioned for the role of his girlfriend but she was told she wasn’t tall enough to play the role (Jada is only 5 feet tall).

Jada ended up going out on one date with Alfonso Ribeiro, who was Will’s co-star on the show. Will then saw Jada on another show at a later time called A Different World, and he was smitten.

“So Alfonso knew you,” Will said to Jada. “I was like yo, dude, I saw this girl on Different World last night; her name is Jada.”

