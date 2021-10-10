Johnny Depp Opens Up About Cancel Culture And How Not A Single Person Is Safe From It While Being Awarded A Top Honor At A Film Festival

Johnny Depp was always beloved for his roles in Pirates of the Caribbean, Edward Scissorhands, Sleepy Hollow, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; to name just a few of the many movies he has starred in.

Recently, he was awarded the Donostia Award, which is a top honor given out by the San Sebastian Film Festival.

Viggo Mortenson, Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, and Judi Dench are some of the actors and actresses that have been presented with the Donostia Award in previous years.

The Donostia Award was originally launched in 1986, and each year, it is given to people in the film world who have made incredible contributions to the industry.

Right before Johnny received the award, he opened up about cancel culture at a press conference for the film festival.

“It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe,” he explained.

“Not one of you. Not one of you as long as someone is willing to say one sentence. It takes just one sentence and there is no more ground. The carpet has been pulled.”

“It’s not just me this has happened to. It’s happened to a lot of people.”

“This type of thing has happened to women, men, and children who have suffered from various types of unpleasantries and they sadly, at a certain point, begin to think that it’s normal. Or that it’s them….when it’s not.”

