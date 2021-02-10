After Kim Kardashian Posted A Photo Of North’s Painting, Internet Trolls Had A Lot To Say

Kim Kardashian recently took to Instagram to proudly show off a painting that her daughter North West worked hard to make.

Unfortunately, internet trolls had a lot to say about North’s painting skills, ranging from critiquing this 7-year-old to claiming she couldn’t have painted it herself.

Pretty crazy that some people have nothing better to do than pick apart a child, but here we are, and Kim is not having it.

Kim shared a statement to her Instagram stories after obviously seeing all of the crazy comments being made about North’s painting, and here’s what she had to say.

Instagram; Kim shared the photo above of North holding up her painting that she made

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.