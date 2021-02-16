This Cat Had Buttons Sewn Onto His Face After Being Attacked By A Dog And Now He Needs A Loving New Home

On January 20th in Boston, Massachusetts, a seven-month-old cat named Juicebox was violently attacked by his family’s dog.

Sadly, Juicebox suffered extensive damage in the attack. He had injuries to the roof of his mouth, lacerations, and several fractures to his jaw.

His family took him to the Angell Animal Medical Center after he was attacked, where veterinarians decided to treat this little orange cat with a very unique technique.

Facebook; the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shared the above photo of Juicebox

