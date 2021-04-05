Bodysuits are so versatile, they need to be a staple in your closet if they’re not already. Easy to dress up or down, you can pair a bodysuit with so many different things to make the perfect outfit.

Let’s take a look at 5 beautiful black bodysuits you won’t regret buying, especially since they cost less than $22 on Amazon!

Look Lovely In Lace

What’s To Love: Is there anything better than a lace bodysuit? This see-through floral one from Kaei & Shi provides proper coverage in all the right places, so you don’t have to keep this one just in the bedroom.

This bodysuit doesn’t have any underwire in the cups for maximum comfort, and it comes with a snap closure so it’s easy to get on and off.

The straps on this are adjustable, and the eyelash lace on the cups is another welcome detail. This also comes in dark blue, pink, red, and white (pictured below).

You can get it here for $16.99 on Amazon

