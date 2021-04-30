After Getting Stranded In Death Valley While Camping, Her Boyfriend Ended Up Dying And Now She Has To Have Foot Surgery

27-year-old Emily Henkel and her boyfriend 32-year-old Alex Lofgren decided to make the drive from Tucson, Arizona, to Death Valley at the beginning of this month.

The couple wanted to go camping in Death Valley, and so they brought along their 3 dogs with them as well.

They were very experienced campers, and Alex especially enjoyed visiting obscure locations.

Death Valley is a national park located in California, and it’s known for being one of the most sweltering places on planet earth.

Although it’s not the most hospitable place, it is a beautiful and popular tourist destination, and camping is a big attraction.

“In this below-sea-level basin, steady drought and record summer heat make Death Valley a land of extremes,” the National Park Service explains.

“Yet, each extreme has a striking contrast. Towering peaks are frosted with winter snow. Rare rainstorms bring vast fields of wildflowers.”

“Lush oases harbor tiny fish and refuge for wildlife and humans. Despite its morbid name, a great diversity of life survives in Death Valley.”

On April 4th, Emily and Alex were supposed to arrive home from their trip, but they never made it.

GoFundMe; pictured above are Emily and Alex

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.