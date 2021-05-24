50 Cent Is Launching An Entrepreneur Program For Kids In Houston

50 Cent (a.k.a Curtis Jackson) recently moved to Houston, Texas, earlier this month.

He’s already gone to a rodeo and has been spotted with a cowboy hat on, two very fun and Texas things, but now he’s getting right down to business.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, the mayor of Houston, issued a press release a few days ago saying that 50 Cent is partnering with the Houston Independent School District to launch an entrepreneur program for kids in under-resourced areas.

The program aims to teach children in the Worthing, Wheatley, and Kashmere high schools the skills they need to be successful in business.

Office of the Mayor; pictured above 50 Cent poses with the check that will fund the entrepreneur program

50 Cent’s G-Unity Foundation made a $300,000 donation to get the program started, and the Houston Independent School District will also be providing $300,000 for the program.

“Students in the Lab will engage in MBA-level lessons that represent the full lifecycle of a product or concept, from idea creation to market branding to running a company,” a press release from the mayor’s office explained.

“At the end of eleven weeks, the program will culminate in a “Shark Tank” style competition that will be judged by Curtis Jackson, Al Kashani, President of Horizon United Group, and other business leaders.”

The children that end up winning the competition will be given seed money to fund their business opportunities in Houston.

“The G-Unity Foundation’s partnership with HISD will create an immense opportunity for our students to grow the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders,” HISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan said in the press release.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.