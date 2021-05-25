69-Year-Old Man Found Alive In The Woods 17 Days After His Wife Reported Him Missing

69-year-old Harry Burleigh went on a camping trip to Umpqua National Forest in Roseburg, Oregon earlier this month.

On May 7th, Harry’s wife reported him as missing at 10:15 pm that evening after he never got back from his trip.

Harry had told his wife he would be back on the 6th, but he never showed up.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; pictured above is Harry, the 69-year-old man who vanished while on a camping trip

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office began searching the surrounding area for Harry, and the day after he was reported as missing, they found his car close to a trail headed towards Twin Lakes.

Despite the extensive search and the recovery of his car, Harry was still nowhere to be found.

Since Harry was an avid fisherman, authorities suspected he had potentially walked into one of the lakes to go fishing.

Days and then weeks started going by, but there was no sign of Harry anywhere. Despite that, authorities didn’t give up trying to find him, and neither did his loved ones.

Harry’s friends and family members decided to try to leave food and signs in the woods hoping that he would find them.

