Everything You Need To Know About Lisa Wilson, The Mom Everyone Is Talking About After Her Son Got Picked To Play For The NFL

Lisa Wilson is a mom of 6 living in Draper, Utah. You might have seen her on TV recently after her 21-year-old son Zach Wilson was picked to play for the NFL.

Zach, who played as a quarterback for BYU, was selected to be on the New York Jets Thursday evening.

His mom Lisa definitely stole the spotlight for how she adorably reacted to him being picked, and now the internet can’t stop talking about her (partially because she also is drop-dead gorgeous).

Here’s everything you need to know about Lisa!

Instagram; pictured above is Zach with his mom Lisa and his dad Mike

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.