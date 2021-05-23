Little Girl Fights Off Her Kidnapper Then Puts Slime On Him Which Helped Police Catch The Creep

A few days ago on May 18th in Pensacola, Florida, an 11-year-old girl named Alyssa Bonal was sitting, waiting for her bus to arrive at the corner of Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street.

As she sat there, she played with some blue-colored squishy slime. At 7 in the morning, a white Dodge Journey with a silver bumper pulled up to Alyssa.

The security camera of a local business then captured a man get out of the car and run full-speed over to Alyssa.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office; pictured above is the harrowing moment a man runs over to a little girl waiting for her bus

The man then picked up Alyssa and attempted to run with her back to his car. Alyssa desperately fought back and got him to drop her.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office; pictured above the man takes hold of the little girl, trying to get her back to his car

After the man released her from his grasp, he ran back to his car as Alyssa headed in the opposite direction.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office; pictured above the man runs off after the little girl successfully fights him off

