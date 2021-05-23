Mountain Lion Caught Prowling Around A Neighborhood In San Francisco

In San Francisco, California recently, a male 2-year-old mountain lion was caught after residents reported him prowling around a neighborhood.

Mountain lions are also sometimes referred to as panthers, pumas, or cougars, and they are the biggest cats we have in the wild of North America.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife stepped in to catch him, and he was taken to the Oakland Zoo.

While there, the zoo’s veterinary team performed an exam on him and determined he was in perfect health.

“Our vet and animal care staff examined the mountain lion rescue we received last night,” the Oakland Zoo explained in a Facebook post.

Facebook; pictured above is the 2-year-old mountain lion treated by the Oakland Zoo

“The 2-year-old male is in great overall health! After his exam and vaccines, he was sent along with our best wishes with California Department of Fish and Wildlife to be released back into the wild, in a safe space away from humans in Santa Clara County.”

Facebook; pictured above the Oakland Zoo’s veterinary team inspects the mountain lion’s claws and paws before releasing him

“Oakland Zoo is committed to the conservation of mountain lions and is proud to be taking action for this iconic, native species.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.