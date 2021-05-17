Ree Drummond’s Foster Son Jamar Graduates High School And Here’s What She Has To Say

Ree Drummond lives in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, on a working ranch. She is married to her husband, Ladd, and together they had 4 children; Alex, Bryce, Todd, and Paige.

Just a few months ago in November of 2020, Ree announced that she and Ladd now have a fifth child.

In a blog post on her website, Ree shared an excerpt from her book Frontier Follies, in which she opened up about her newest addition to the family.

She said her newest son is a foster child named Jamar, and she previously kept him out of the spotlight due to the restrictions the state of Oklahoma has in regards to sharing things about them on social media.

“…I feel protective of Jamar and have always wanted his story to be his own and not fodder for my social media, which is often riddled with silly videos of my Basset hounds running toward the camera in slow motion,” Ree added.

“Also, I’ve never wanted to subject Jamar to more attention than he wanted or needed before he had a chance to settle in and get his bearings in our home. We needed to let things breathe!”

Ree explained that Jamar hadn’t been talked about publicly for close to 2 years, and he wanted to not feel like he was being kept in hiding.

“He’s eighteen now, which means the state agency restrictions no longer apply—and most notably, he told me he’s tired of feeling like we’re trying to hide him from the world,” she said.

Well, Jamar just graduated from high school, and here’s the sweet thing Ree had to say about that.

Instagram; pictured above is Jamar

