She Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant And Then She Gave Birth Mid-Flight

Lavinia Mounga was on her way from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Honolulu, Hawaii, nearly a week ago when something completely unexpected happened on her flight.

Lavinia, whose nickname is Lavi, was flying Delta Airlines when halfway through the plane ride an announcement came on the loudspeaker.

The flight attendants were wondering if there happened to be a doctor on the plane, and they were asking on behalf of Lavinia.

She had no idea she was pregnant, and now she was giving birth mid-flight!

GoFundMe; pictured above is Lavinia and her newborn son

