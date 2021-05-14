She Used To Judge Stay-At-Home Moms, But She’s Going Viral For What She Has To Say About Them Now

I think we can all agree that some people are so judgemental, especially when it comes down to the topic of moms that stay-at-home and moms that don’t.

Bridgette Ann is a mom living in Winona, Minnesota, and she full-on admits she used to judge stay-at-home moms.

She judged these moms for not having jobs, but now that the tables are turned…

…Well, she’s changing her tune and going viral for what she has to say about them now.

Here’s what Bridgette has to say about stay-at-home moms.

Facebook; Bridgette smiles in the photo above

“Everyone thinks being a stay-at-home mom full time is easy,” she started out by saying on Facebook.

She also posted a photo of herself crying and shared that people think, “that we are lucky to be able to not have to work. That we are lazy. That it’s not “real” work so we have nothing to complain about.”

She then said that’s just not the truth at all, and that being a stay-at-home mom is really overwhelming and downright lonely.

Facebook; pictured above is the photo of herself crying that Bridgette shared along with what she had to say

