Teacher Under Fire For Giving Her Students An Assignment On George Floyd That Says He Died Of A Heart Attack

A teacher at Saugerties High School located in Saugerties, New York, is under fire for an assignment she recently gave to her 9th-grade students.

In the assignment, teacher Hope Antonelli states that George Floyd died of a heart attack, which does not match the autopsy report on his death.

“You must write this paragraph in the same format as the Regent’s Examination,” the assignment begins.

“Create a bold topic/thematic sentence. Justify your claim key pieces of evidence, and also address the alternate claim.”

Hope tells her students what phrases they should be using in their writing, before continuing.

“George Floyd did not die because Chauvin’s knee was on his neck. He died from a heart attack and drug overdose.”

“However, because Chauvin used excessive force and failed to render aid, he was convicted on all three counts by a jury of his peers. (Arrest was over a counterfeit $20 bill).”

Derek Chauvin was convicted of third and second-degree murder last month after he kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for nine and a half minutes.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, George’s drug use coupled with heart disease “contributed” to his death, but it was not the cause.

George’s cause of death was ruled as a homicide, due to the compression on his neck and the way he was restrained by police officers.

Facebook; pictured above is Hope, the teacher under fire for her assignment

