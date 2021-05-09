Toddler Girl Thrown Off A Bridge Into The Ocean After A Car Accident And A Good Samaritan Jumped In To Save Her

A few days ago in Ocean City, Maryland, on the Route 90 bridge, an accident happened involving 5 cars.

Although accidents do occur somewhat frequently on this stretch of highway, this one was different.

One of the cars got pushed over the concrete barrier and was dangerously dangling over the edge, into the water.

Somehow, a toddler girl that was in this dangling car had been thrown about 30 feet into the water below, and she was starting to sink.

Ocean City Fire Department; pictured above is the scene of the crash

A man by the name of Jonathan Bauer heard tires screeching on the bridge, and he got out of his car after checking on his 13-year-old daughter Ava to make sure she was alright.

“I looked over, I saw the car seat and some other items, and about six feet away from the car seat was a little girl,” Jonathan recalled in an interview shared to YouTube by WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.

“She was on her back, completely floating, head completely out of the water, arms moving, legs kicking, in a little pink dress,” he continued.

The baby then started to sink, and it was at that moment that Jonathan put his own life at risk to save hers.

“She had flipped over on her stomach, and her face was in the water,” Jonathan mentioned in another video shared to YouTube by WUSA9.

