Carl Nassib Becomes The First NFL Player To Come Out As Gay While Actively Playing

West Chester, Pennsylvania. 28-year-old Carl Nassib plays in the NFL as a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, and now he’s making history for what he so bravely announced on social media 13 hours ago.

Carl recently came out as gay, and that makes him the first NFL player to come out while actively playing in a season.

While other players have come out as gay, they have only done so after they were done playing in the NFL or while they were not actively playing in a season.

Here’s how Carl came out on Instagram:

Instagram; pictured above is Carl with his grandma

“What’s up, people? I’m Carl Nassib. I’m at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just want to take a quick moment and say that I’m gay.”

“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get this off my chest.”

“I really have the best life; I’ve got the best family, friends, and job a guy could ask for. I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m not really doing this for attention.”

“I just think that representation and visibility are so important.”

