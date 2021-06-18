She Caused Her 10-Year-Old Daughter’s Cheer Team To Lose For One Important Reason But Now She’s Asking The Internet If She Shouldn’t Have Done This

A mom admits that she caused her 10-year-old daughter’s cheer team to lose a competition for one very important reason, but now she’s asking the internet if she shouldn’t have done this.

“So my daughter(10F) is a very gifted cheerleader. She can do skills meant for much older girls,” this mom started out by saying.

“She’s a flyer at our local cheer/gymnastics gym. She also has a very severe medical condition. I’ve told her coach that if she gets sick or faints during practice she has to call me.”

Unfortunately, her daughter’s coach seems to believe that if one of the children passes out or gets sick, it means they’re working hard.

The coach never thinks this is a big deal at all, which is certainly worrisome. While this mom doesn’t agree with how the coach views this, she made it very clear to her that her daughter is not like the other children at the gym due to the condition she has.

Last week during one of the practices, her daughter threw up. The coach knew about it and never called her.

Instead, she chose to handle it by having her daughter drink water and continue the practice.

Her daughter did reveal this when she got picked up, so she rushed her to a nearby children’s hospital to make sure she was alright.

Thankfully, her daughter was, but she was furious.

