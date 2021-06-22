She Screamed At And Shamed Her Mother-In-Law At A Family Party But Now She’s Asking The Internet If There Was A Better Way To Handle Things

A young, married woman said she and her husband both do not want to have any children, and it’s not a fleeting feeling.

Her husband made the decision to get a vasectomy well before they even started dating one another, and as for her, she just never felt the need to be a mom.

Now, her mother-in-law has no idea that her husband got the vasectomy, and so has been blaming her for not being given grandchildren.

“When I got married, she wrote this whole letter about how she can’t wait for us to be parents and read it out loud during our reception,” she explained.

“She would cry on the phone with my sister-in-law about how I’m the worst thing that has ever happened to her.”

“She would make racist Facebook posts targeted at me because I’m Asian and my husband is white.”

“There have been times she would introduce my husband to different women when he’s already married to me and would tell him that he deserves better.”

Oh boy, her mother-in-law truly sounds awful, but things don’t exactly end there.

Recently, this young woman was at a family party, but her husband wasn’t in attendance because he was busy getting a birthday surprise ready for her.

