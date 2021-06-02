She’s Going Viral On TikTok For Accusing Converse Of Stealing Her Designs

Miami, Florida. 22-year-old Cecilia Monge is going viral on TikTok for posting a series of videos in which she accused Converse of stealing her sneaker designs.

In her first video, Cecilia explained that she applied for a design internship at Converse two years ago. She said she was super excited to apply and was really hoping to get the internship.

Cecilia put together a beautiful pitch deck kind of presentation when she applied, and she sent it in to Converse in November of 2019.

Cecilia shared two of her designs in particular that she believes were copied by Converse. “They’re essentially the same design,” she said.

“Didn’t get the internship, never heard back from them, and then saw this on the internet.”

Here are her two designs below, along with recent releases from Converse based on the national parks.

TikTok; pictured above, Cecilia’s design is on the top, and Converse’s design is on the bottom

TikTok; pictured above is Cecilia’s second design on the top, and the Converse one is on the bottom

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.